Turner Signs Major Streaming Pact With Hulu

Hulu has signed a major streaming pact with Turner Broadcasting that will make the streaming service the exclusive SVOD home for Adult Swim and Cartoon Network shows, as well as a select series from TNT and TBS.

Under the multi-year deal, the first-ever licensing agreement between the two companies, Hulu gains rights to popular programming from Adult Swim and Cartoon Network including Robot Chicken, Aqua Teen Hunger Force and The Venture Bros. Adult Swim originals such as Rick and Morty, Black Jesus, NTSF:SD:SUV and Cartoon Network’s The Amazing World of Gumball, Steven Universe, Over the Garden Wall and Clarence are included in the deal.

The agreement also covers former series including Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Dexter’s Laboratory and Sealab 2021. All Cartoon Network series will be available to stream ad-free in the Hulu Kids environment.

Hulu also gains past seasons of TNT’s The Last Ship (which were acquired in a previous deal) and Murder in the First, as well as rights to future series on TNT, TBS, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, including the upcoming TBS comedy Angie Tribeca. Adult Swim and Cartoon Network titles will launch on Hulu beginning May 1, while all episodes of The Last Ship are available now.

“The addition of multiple titles from Cartoon Network represents a significant step forward in continuing to build a strong programming offering for the kids audience on Hulu,” said Craig Erwich, senior VP and head of content, Hulu. “The adult animation series from Adult Swim, as well as the additional series from TNT and TBS, are a perfect addition to our current offering.”

Hulu, which will hold its NewFront April 29, is looking to boost its subscriber numbers in a bid to challenge streaming giant Netflix, which passed 40 million U.S. subs. Hulu hasn’t revealed its subscriber count since last year’s NewFront, which was around 6 million. The service also has the entire first season of Fox’s megahit Empire.

Aside from other networks’ content, Hulu has been aggressively expanding its original series output. It’s roster of upcoming series includes Stephen King’s 11/22/63 (from J.J. Abrams and starring James Franco), Amy Poehler’s Difficult People, Jason Reitman’s Casual and Jason Katims’ The Way.