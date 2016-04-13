Turner’s iStreamPlanet Launches Atlas Cloud Content System

iStreamPlanet, the over-the-top video services company acquired by Turner Broadcasting, said it launched a new Atlas Digital Rights Management cloud service.

Atlas allows iStreamPlanet customers to deliver media to millions of users on multiple devices and provides content encoding and security.

“We listened carefully to our customers to ensure we prioritized the right features for their business needs, and we’re excited to bring more capabilities to the iStreamPlanet product portfolio with the launch of Atlas DRM,” said Tim Davis, VP of product management at iStreamPlanet.

Turner will be Atlas’ first client.

“The industry needed a scalable, cost-effective solution to securely bring HD content online while supporting the widest possible range of consumer devices,” said Brooks Tobey, senior VP, technology strategy and business operations at Turner. “iStreamPlanet’s Atlas DRM product provides this strategic and imperative result while managing the entire media encoding and DRM pipeline from source to end user.”

Atlas DRM, will be available May 1 and supports industry standard DRM technologies, including Apple FairPlay, Microsoft PlayReady, Adobe Primetime, and Google Widevine.