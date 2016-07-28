Turner’s 'ELeague' to Stream on Twitter

The semifinals and championship match for the first season of Turner’s ELeague competitive video gaming series will stream live on Twitter, marking the first time the social media network will live-stream an eSports event.

The semifinals and championship of ELeague — which has teams competing in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive — will be held July 29-30 in Atlanta. The July 29 semifinals air at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, while the July 30 championship kicks off at 4 p.m. ET.

“Twitter is the native social platform for eSports and this partnership provides our passionate fans with an additional opportunity to consume ELeague content as we reach the pinnacle of our first season,” Christina Alejandre, GM of ELeague and VP of eSports for Turner Sports, said in a statement. “We’re excited for our first ELeague championship and look forward to offering these content experiences to our high-engaged fan base.”

TBS will carry coverage of the semifinals 10 p.m. ET July 29 and the final at 4 p.m. ET July 30. Along with Twitter, the events will be live-streamed on Twitch.

“eSports fans go to Twitter to see and talk about what is happening now in competitive gaming,” Anthony Noto, Twitter’s CFO, said in a statement. “Gamers are one of the largest and most engaged audiences on Twitter, and we are thrilled to partner with Turner and WME I IMG to bring them the live content from ELeague and Twitter commentary they are already looking for, all on one screen.”