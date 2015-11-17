Turner Revamps Top Net Marketing Team

Turner Broadcasting is taking a new approach to marketing TNT and TBS, naming Jeff Gregor chief catalyst officer for the networks, which are in the process of rebranding.

Joining Gregor in adopting what the network calls a content-centric model of promotion will be Michael Engelman, who is joining the company next year from NBCUniversal’s Syfy and Chiller Networks.

Turner says it plans to maintain relationship between its brands and consumer—as well as with advertisers—through a constant flow of creative across all platforms.

"We are reinventing two market-leading brands, TBS and TNT, which calls for a forward-reaching, re-imagining of our marketing organization," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at Turner Entertainment. "I have worked closely with Jeff since I joined the company, and he is one of the rare leaders who can draw on his deep brand marketing experience while reaching for new ideas and emergent methodologies. Michael will be the perfect complement to Jeff in our leadership suite – a stellar media professional with a successful track record in finding new, culturally relevant paths to the consumer."

Gregor had been executive VP and chief marketing officer at TBS and TNT.

He will continue his duties as chief marketing officer while accelerating organizational change, and supporting sales to monetize brand content.

Engleman had been executive VP, marketing, digital and global brand strategy for Syfy and Chiller at NBCU.

According to the company Engleman will oversee all branding and marketing initiatives in support of TBS and TNT, as well as the creation of a new content marketing group. He will use an “always-on approach” to growing consumer relationships through audience development, digital and social content creation, real-time marketing and cross-platform consumer experiences.