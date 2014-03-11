Turner Recuperating After Minor Surgery

Cable legend and CNN founder Ted Turner said in a statement that he is “recuperating well” from minor surgery due to appendicitis, and is returning home from Argentina.

Turner was hospitalized in Buenos Aires on Friday after experiencing some abdominal pain while visiting his land holdings in the Patagonia region of the country.

“As I head back to the U.S., I wanted to take a moment to personally respond to the wonderful outpouring of concern and well wishes during my brief hospital stay in Argentina,” Turner said in a statement. “As reported, I underwent a minor surgical procedure due to appendicitis. I’m happy to report I’m recuperating well and looking forward to getting back to business as usual. The doctors and medical staff at both hospitals in Bariloche and Buenos Aires were amazing and took really good care of me. To the hundreds of global media outlets who reported on my condition, I offer my heartfelt appreciation and admiration for your professionalism and journalistic integrity. To my family, current and former colleagues and everyone else who called, sent notes of encouragement and get well wishes, I can’t thank you enough for lifting my spirits during my ordeal. During moments like this I tend to reflect on the past, and while I have dealt with many difficult situations in my lifetime, I am humbled by this experience and will be forever grateful to you all.”

