Turner Promotes Wes Chaar to Senior VP Data Post

Turner promoted Wes Chaar to senior VP of analytics, data and decision sciences.

Chaar, who had been VP of analytics, data and decision sciences, will continue to oversee Turner’s work in analytics and operations research and will create new decision support systems and audience insight strategies.

“Data continues to be an integral part of how Turner helps to shape the future of media and advertising,” said Stephano Kim, executive VP of digital strategy and operations and chief data strategist at Turner. “Wes has become an indispensable leader for Turner in driving new data solutions and revenue models that support that future. We are proud to have him continue applying his unique expertise within this expanded role.”

Chaar reports to Kim.

Chaar has been with Turner for seven years. Before that, he worked in the airline, hospitality and online retail sectors.