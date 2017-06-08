Turner Promotes Chaturvedi to Revenue Operations Post

Turner has promoted Amit Chaturvedi to executive VP of revenue operations and product management.

Chaturvedi, who had been senior VP of revenue operations & platforms, will be responsible for oversight, direction and management of Turner’s ad operations division, as well as ad products and product strategy across the Turner portfolio.

He will report to Lenny Daniels, president of Turner Sports.

"In just a brief time, Amit has built a cross-functional and multi-disciplinary team that has effectively overseen the delivery and execution of ad sales revenue across Turner’s linear and digital portfolio, including supporting key tentpoles like March Madness and the 2016 election,” said Daniels. “I’m confident he will continue to drive innovation and revenue for the company as part of my leadership team, taking on additional ad products and product strategy responsibilities.”

Since joining in November 2015, Turner says Chaturvedi has led a shift in the ways Turner approaches revenue operations, aligning the organization to support the portfolio.

"This has provided consistency across verticals in servicing accounts, in managing and optimizing yield and has helped enhance overall campaign delivery for our advertisers,” Turner said.

Before joining Turner, Chaturvedi held posts at Taykey, Velt and IAC.