Turner Promotes Breland To President, Affiliate Sales

Coleman Breland was named president of Turner Network Sales, the distribution arm of Turner Broadcasting, the company said Tuesday.

Breland continues to oversee all affiliate sales, marketing promotion, interactive television and new technology business development for Turner’s ten networks. He still reports to David Levy, president of Turner.

The promotions come as securing new affiliate deals at significant price increases is a priority at Turner’s parent company, Time Warner.

“Coleman is an outstanding and strategic executive who has strong relationships across the media and distribution landscape,” Levy said in a statement. "He has a long track record of innovation and execution in generating new revenue opportunities for our leading portfolio of brands, which continually elevates our distribution business."

Two other distribution executives who report to Breland were also promoted. Richard Warren was named executive VP of negotiations and strategy and associate general counsel. Jennifer Mirgorod was named executive VP of brand distribution.