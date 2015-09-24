Turner Plans to Televise Video Game Competitions

Turner Broadcasting said it is teaming up with WME/IMG to create a video game league whose contests will be aired live on TBS and digital platforms.

Turner is trying to capitalize on the fast growing world of e-gaming, which attracts young viewers and live programming, which attracts advertisers.

Turner is building a gaming center at its Atlanta studios. During the first season, the competition will feature the game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive from Valve Corp.

Turner plans to launch its e-gaming programming in 2016 with 10 consecutive weeks of programming airing twice a year on TBS on Friday nights.

Digital coverage will include live daily competitive gaming content Tuesday through Friday when tournaments are being held. The competition will be covered by Bleacher Report, owned by Turner.