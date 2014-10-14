Turner Plans to Add Originals to Boomerang

Turner Broadcasting said it will be adding original programming to its Boomerang network as the channel shifts from being a kids network to one that targets coviewing with both parents and their children.

Turner had previously announced that Boomerang would begin selling advertising and with the kids market stagnant to down, coviewing has become a hot topic for networks aimed at younger viewers.

Boomerang will continue to be anchored by classic cartoons, including Tom and Jerry, Looney Tunes, Powerpuff Girls and Scooby-Doo. The network also plans to acquire some more contemporary series. Plans for original programming are still in the early phases.

Turner, which is cutting costs and terminated 1,400 staffers at its struggling networks to focus on growth opportunities, hopes to turn Boomerang into a global brand.

“Boomerang has always been a timeless favorite with multi-generational appeal,” Christina Miller, president and general manager, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang. “We see this as a unique opportunity to not only redefine the family co-viewing experience, but to grow and leverage our overall global kids portfolio and position it across all platforms in conjunction with Cartoon Network."

Boomerang will have a refreshed look on air, online and on mobile. Young viewers can play age-appropriate games online while older users can learn more about their favorite characters and series

“The re-launch of Boomerang as a second flagship channel is a testament to its global appeal,” said Gerhard Zeiler, president Turner Broadcasting System International. “We are extremely proud to see this channel move into its next incarnation – with a look and feel that conveys its quality and contemporary position. This represents a further step in our strategy to build on the success of our international kid’s network.”