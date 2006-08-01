Turner Offers iTunes Downloads

Turner Broadcasting has made programming available to buy and download through Apple's iTunes Music Store, offering series from Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and CNN. Turner and iTunes have been offering free video podcasts from Adult Swim for the past three months and from CNN for the past month.

New Turner series on iTunes, being offered for $1.99 an episode, include Cartoon Network's Johnny Bravo, Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force and CNN's CNN Presents.