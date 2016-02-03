Turner Networks Simulcast ‘Samantha Bee’

Late night entrant Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is getting the full support of the Turner networks, with the TBS program being simulcast on TNT, Adult Swim, truTV and HLN when it debuts Feb. 8 at 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is a weekly comedy series hosted by former Daily Show correspondent Bee. The show airs Mondays and leads into Conan and is executive produced by Bee, Jason Jones, Jo Miller, Miles Kahn and Tony Hernandez.

Full Frontal tapes at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

Turner is a Time Warner company.