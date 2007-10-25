Turner Network Sales Taps Hambrick to Lead Marketing Efforts

Turner Broadcasting System named a new executive to head up marketing for its entertainment networks and sports at Turner Network Sales.

Alexis Hambrick, who had been network marketing manager for TBS, TNT and CNN en Español, was named director of entertainment networks and sports marketing, based in Atlanta.

Her purview expands to include TBS, CNN, CNN Headline News, TNT, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies, CNN International, CNN en Español, Boomerang and Court TV, reporting to Gary Brockman, vice president of network marketing and operations for Turner Network Sales.