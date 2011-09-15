Turner Nets CoachesVs. Cancer Classic For TruTV

Turner Sports has scored the exclusive

broadcast and media rights to one of college basketball's pre-eminent

early-season showcase events, the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic.

Tru TV will have coverage of the semifinals, third-place and championship of

the classic, which will be one of the first events to be held at the new

Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Tipping off in 1995, the Classic, which benefits Coaches vs. Cancer, a

collaborative initiative of the American Cancer Society and National Association

of Basketball Coaches that empowers coaches, their teams and local communities

to make a difference in the fight against cancer, has historically been staged

at Madison Square Garden and televised by ESPN.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.