Turner Nets CoachesVs. Cancer Classic For TruTV
Turner Sports has scored the exclusive
broadcast and media rights to one of college basketball's pre-eminent
early-season showcase events, the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic.
Tru TV will have coverage of the semifinals, third-place and championship of
the classic, which will be one of the first events to be held at the new
Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Tipping off in 1995, the Classic, which benefits Coaches vs. Cancer, a
collaborative initiative of the American Cancer Society and National Association
of Basketball Coaches that empowers coaches, their teams and local communities
to make a difference in the fight against cancer, has historically been staged
at Madison Square Garden and televised by ESPN.
