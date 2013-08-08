Turner-Lee to Head MMTC Effort

Dr. Nicole Turner-Lee, most recently president and CEO of the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), has joined the Minority Media & Telecommunications Council, the D.C.-based nonprofit that promotes civil rights in the media, MMTC announced Aug. 8.

She will be VP and chief research and policy officer at the organization where she will head a new arm of the council "aimed at advancing national leadership on telecommunications issues." She will also head up MMTC's 65-member Telecom and Internet Task Force, which will set the agenda for that effort.

Before heading NAMIC, Turner-Lee was VP of the Media and Technology Institute of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies.

Turner-Lee resigned her post at NAMIC last month only a week after NAMIC said she had been cleared of alleged financial and operational improprieties.