Turner Leads $15M Mashable Funding

Turner Broadcasting has invested in Mashable, leading a $15 million round of financing.

The investment includes a commercial partnership for video production, technology and advertising opportunities between the two companies.

Turner, a division of Time Warner, has been expanding its digital portfolio.

Kevin Reilly, chief creative officer for Turner Entertainment and president of TBS and TNT, will join Mashable’s Board of Directors.

“Just as we are redefining these networks and continue to innovate beyond the traditional television universe, Mashable is redefining digital storytelling, making us ideal partners in today's rapidly evolving media ecosystem,” said Reilly. “We’re confident our partnership will increase the cultural relevance of Turner and Mashable content across all of our platforms.”

Early collaborations will include:

Turner's TBS and TNT will partner with Mashable to co-develop and distribute video content

Turner Entertainment will gain access to Mashable's Velocity platform

Distributing select Turner programming to Mashable’s large digital audience

Creating cross-sales opportunities that will enable clients to receive maximum reach and more comprehensive, cross-platform packages

The new funding will be used to further expand Mashable’s video offerings across all platforms including linear TV, enhance its proprietary technology and data platforms, and bolster its premium advertising offerings, with a focus on growing the company’s branded video division.

"Tech is the current vehicle giving this generation a voice; it is the new cultural lynchpin on which all other creative pursuits rely. There is enormous opportunity for a brand that combines tech credibility with cultural influence. Mashable brings that to this next era of media," said Pete Cashmore, CEO and founder of Mashable. "The most exciting thing right now is the future of TV. Turner, home to the top rated cable networks, is the perfect partner to bring the best of tech and digital culture to TV in fresh ways. Kevin Reilly is a creative visionary that will be a huge asset as we continue to grow as a global entertainment brand.”

(Photo via Ervins Strauhmanis's Flickr. Image taken on Sept. 19, 2014 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)