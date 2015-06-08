Turner Launches Branded Content Unit for CNN, HLN

Turner Broadcasting said it launched a studio that will create branded content for sponsors of news networks CNN and HLN.

The studio is being called Courageous—a reference to CNN founder Ted Turner's yacht. Turner Broadcasting says all of the studio's content will be created apart from news staffers and will be clearly labeled as sponsored to guard CNN's editorial integrity.

The studio is part of Turner's branded content strategy, an idea content companies are embracing as traditional advertising dollars become tougher to come by.

Courageous is headed by VP and group creative director Otto Bell, who joined CNN to lead the studio in March from ad agency Ogilvy Entertainment.

CNN already has a history of delivering innovative branded content and integration for advertisers across the brand's premium global portfolio, spanning CNN and HLN live news and original programming, CNN Digital Studios, CNN Films, HLN set design as well as digital platforms such as CNNgo.