Turner Ignite Taps Audience Data From LEAP Media Investments

Turner Ignite, a data and branded-content unit within Turner’s ad sales division, has formed a partnership with LEAP Media Investments, a data analytics and audience development company.

Using LEAP’s data, Turner will be able to target consumers based on their emotional attachment to specific brands and identify those brands' most loyal fans.

Turner Ignite will explore additional applications of LEAP’s data with traditional TV viewership data to create curated brand-specific TV plans and models for digital extensions, delivering more opportunities for marketers to reach and effectively engage fans across platforms.

“As our clients’ marketplace becomes increasingly competitive, fragmented and complicated, it’s imperative that we continue to share insights which connect their most loyal fans to the linear TV, digital and social programs that drive their business outcomes,” said James Russo, senior VP of client strategy and development at Turner Ignite. “This partnership continues the vision to deliver the engaged consumers with the right messaging, right programing and right platform.”

“We are excited to work with Turner Ignite. LEAP’s unique approach is designed to help marketers leverage brand attachment, and our audiences are perfectly suited for brand oriented campaigns executed via linear and advanced TV solutions, high-end digital and social media” said Gary Reisman, CEO and founder of LEAP.