Turner Expands Measurement Agreement With comScore

Turner signed a new agreement with comScore that expands their current relationship.

Under the new deal, Turner will have access to comScore’s linear TV ratings and Advanced Audiences segmentation, which helps target relevant consumers. Turner already subscribed to comScore’s video on demand and digital Media Metrix services.

"For half a decade, Turner has been at the forefront of developing solutions that harness the power of data and deliver for advertisers new ways to plan, buy and evaluate the impact of their ad investments," said Dan Aversano, senior vice president of ad innovation and programmatic solutions at Turner Ignite. "Partners like comScore have helped bolster those efforts, as audience targeting continues to become central to how marketers more precisely reach consumers."

"We are thrilled to grow our relationship with Turner," said comScore's SVP of National Television Sales, Carol Hinnant. "Turner is one of the biggest players in broadcasting, so this agreement only further highlights the value of advanced audiences. It's good for advertisers, it's good for networks, and it's good for the industry."



