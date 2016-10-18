Turner Delays Launch of FilmStruck

Turner has delayed the scheduled Oct. 19 launch of its much ballyhooed FilmStruck OTT movie service to November, the company said Tuesday.

The service, which will feature an online library of arthouse, indie foreign and cult films, will be delayed to “complete a seamless registration process for subscribers,” the company said.

The $6.99 per month service was also expected to feature the Criterion collection of movies for an additional $4 a month.

TCM and FilmStruck general manager Jennifer Dorian recently told Multichannel News that the economics for the OTT service "worked for streaming to niche audiences."

