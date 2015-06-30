Turner Connects Cloud to Epsilon, Krux, Oracle

Turner Broadcasting says it is partnering with tech companies Epsilon, Krux and Oracle to enable clients and media agencies to connect to its data cloud.

The Turner Data Cloud is a data platform announced at the company’s upfront in May that enables targeting by aggregating Turner’s data sources with other third-party information about audiences. That data can be used to mount campaigns using inventory from the Turner Premium Marketplace.

“We are joining forces with industry-leading data and technology companies to power the Turner Premium Marketplace powered by an unrivaled central repository of data,” Stephano Kim, chief data strategist, Turner Broadcasting, said in a statement. “Fueling multi-screen ecosystems, Turner Premium Marketplace will enable our sales divisions to take their client conversations to a new level of insight and strategy to more effectively execute advertising campaigns across Turner’s portfolio. Brands advertising on Turner properties now have the enhanced ability to reach the most appropriate and desirable audiences across all user experiences wrapped in our premium content.”

Agencies and clients can decided to transact directly or programmatically with the Turner Premium Marketplace.