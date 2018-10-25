Turner Charging $19.99 for Tiger-Phil Golf Match

Turner announced that it will charge $19.99 for pay-per-view of the winner-take-all golf match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Capital One has signed up as title sponsor for the event, which will begin at noon ET on Nov. 23.

The match will be available via a number of AT&T-owned units: Turner's Bleacher Report Live, AT&T's DirecTV and AT&T Uverse.

It will also be distributed to other cable, satellite and telco operators including Comcast, Charter, Cox, Verizon and Altice in the U.S. and Rogers,Shaw and Bell in Canada through In Demand and Vubiquity. Turner International will facilitate the distribution of live PPV access outside the U.S. and Canada.

Turner Sports is producing the event.