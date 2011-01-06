Turner CEO: Netflix Could Affect What We Pay For Content

Turner Broadcasting System chairman and CEO Phil Kent warned studios and

other content creators that their continued practice of making shows

available through Netflix that his cable channels are paying for could

impact his ability and willingness to bid for future content.

Kent,

speaking at the Citigroup Entertainment, Media & Telecommunications

conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., Wednesday, echoed sentiments earlier

voiced by his boss, Time Warner Inc. chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes.

While Bewkes has said publicly that the days when low-priced online

aggregators like Netflix obtain programming for bargain prices are

coming to an end, Kent took that notion a step further.

"We've been

telling our suppliers, the various studios we buy from, that in the

future this is going to have a significant impact on what we'll be

willing to pay for programming or even bid at all," Kent said at the

conference.

Kent then echoed his boss' mantra, adding that services

like Netflix will still be able to get programming, but not the kind of

shows that will attract top dollar. He cited as an example sister studio

Warner Bros.' deal with Netflix for Nip/Tuck.

