Turner Buys Animated Star Wars

Turner has purchased the TV rights to George Lucas’ CG-animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars. New episodes of the Lucasfilm Animation series will premiere on Cartoon Network this fall, after the theatrical release of the Warner Bros. film on Aug. 15, and rerun on TNT.

“Nothing like this has ever been produced for television,” said Stuart Snyder, President/COO Turner Animation, Young Adults & Kids Media, in a statement. “For 30 years, Star Wars has shown that it appeals to a huge breadth of fans. Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Cartoon Network will be appointment television for everyone in the family. We’re thrilled to be working with Lucasfilm again and very excited to be playing a role in bringing this remarkable adventure to viewers.”

Lucasfilm has produced more than 30 new episodes of the half-hour series. They will premiere weekly on Turner’s networks.