Turner Buys Advanced Rentrak Demo Data

Turner Broadcasting said it signed an agreement that will enable it to use Rentrak advanced demographic data to power its advanced advertising products for certain advertisers.

Rentrak Tuesday agreed to be acquired by comScore, which specializes in measuring online viewing patterns.

The new agreement expands the relationship between Rentrak and Turner, whose products include Targeting Now and Audience Now. Those products are designed to optimize delivery of viewers within an advertiser’s specific marketing target, as opposed to more traditional age and gender based measures.

“We are motivated to continue our investment in advanced measurement solutions for our advertising partners,” said Dan Aversano, senior VP of client and consumer insights, Turner Ad Sales. “As we power those relationships with data agnostic product offerings, this agreement with Rentrak complements those efforts and is our first non-age and gender guaranteed media campaign.”