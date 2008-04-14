Turner Broadcasting System Promotes Stacy Isenhower

Stacy Isenhower, vice president of research for Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Adult Swim, was named senior VP of programming and scheduling for the Turner Broadcasting System cable networks.

She will be responsible for all day-to-day scheduling of on-air content, as well as promotional strategies.

Isenhower is based in Atlanta, where she reports to Turner's animation, young-adults and kids-media group chief operating officer Stuart Snyder.