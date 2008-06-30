Turner Broadcasting System Promotes Shields

Jill Shields, vice president of promotions marketing and sponsorships for Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, was named senior VP, marketing and promotions for Turner Broadcasting System animation, young adults and kids' media (AYAKM).

In addition to Cartoon and Adult Swim, Shields will now be responsible for online gaing site GameTap.com, as well as new-media properties.

Shields is based in Atlanta, reporting to Brenda Freeman, chief marketing officer for AYAKM.