Turner Broadcasting System Names Senior VP of HR

Louis Gutierrez, regional vice president of human resources for Time Warner Cable in Los Angeles, joined Turner Broadcasting System.

As senior VP of HR, Gutierrez will oversee staffs dealing with TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Adult Swim, Peachtree TV, GameTap, Super Deluxe, Turner Sports and Turner Ad Sales & Marketing, as well as in technology, strategy and operations.

He will be based in Atlanta, reporting to Loretta Walker, senior VP and chief HR officer.

His resume also includes HR posts with Disney/ABC Media Networks Group and Paramount.