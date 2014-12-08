Turner Broadcasting Promotes Two

Turner Broadcasting said it has promoted John Harran and Michael Quigley, execs at Turner Network Sales (TNS), the programmer’s domestic distribution, sales and marketing arm.

John Harran has been named to the new role of senior VP of business & product development, up from VP of business development and multi-platform distribution, while Michael Quigley has been elevated to senior VP of brand distribution, up from VP, business development & multi-platform distribution.

Harran and Quigley report to Jennifer Mirgorod, executive VP of brand distribution.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.