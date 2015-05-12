Turner Broadcasting Makes Management Changes

Turner Broadcasting System, building on the changes it started making months ago as part of its Turner 2020 initiative, continued to reorganize its management team Tuesday, naming former Time Warner senior VP Doug Shapiro executive VP and chief strategy officer and changing the reporting structure for some execs.

Shapiro, currently senior VP international corporate strategy for Time Warner, will begin his new role in July.

In his new role, Shapiro will be responsible for furthering Turner’s global corporate strategy and will oversee Turner’s domestic Research and Consumer Insights team and its Media group.

