Turner Broadcasting Extends AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Through 2018

Turner Broadcasting announced Monday it has extended its deal to air the American Film Institute’s annual AFI Life Achievement Award gala through 2018.

The award gala celebrates a single honoree each year and was established in 1973. It will continue to air on TNT or TBS through 2018, with encores airing on Turner Classic Movies.

This year’s event will celebrate actor and comedian Steve Martin’s film career and will be held in Los Angeles on June 4 and air on June 13 at 10 ET/PT on TBS.