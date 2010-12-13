Turner Broadcasting to Carry Four Hasbro Studios Series

Turner Broadcasting has reached a deal with Hasbro Studios to carry its

children's series Transformers Prime,

Chuck and Friends, My Little Pony and Pound Puppies internationally starting in summer 2011.

The programming agreement runs throughout the U.K., Spain, Sweden,

Norway, Denmark and the Middle East. Episodes of the four animated series will

air on Turner's Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Cartoonito kids' services, in

addition to Cartoon Network Arabic in the Middle East and Boing in Spain.

"We're thrilled to

partner with Hasbro on this exciting deal which brings a raft of new content to

our network in a number of key markets," said Michael Carrington, chief content

officer, Turner Broadcasting, in announcing the deal Monday. "These shows

are fantastic legacy brands which have been brought to life for new audiences

and they are a welcome addition to our channel line-up."