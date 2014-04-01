Turner Announces 'Teamcast' Plans

Turner and CBS announced the commentator lineups for its “teamcasts” for Saturday's Final Four matchups.

For the first game between Florida and UConn at 6 p.m. ET, TNT will carry the Gator's teamcast with the Huskies-centered broadcast airing on truTV.

David Steele, who serves as the play-by-play announcer for the Orlando Magic and Mark Wise, a 14-year veteran for the Gator Basketball Network and former Gator football player James Bates will announce for the TNT telecast. Over on truTV, CSN New England studio host and SNY commentator Eric Frede will call the play-by-play with former Huskie and YES network analyst Donny Marshall. WNBA star and former UConn Women's Huskie Swin Cash will serve as the courtside reporter.

For the late game between Kentucky and Wisconsin, TNT will carry the Wildcats' teamcast with truTV airing Wisconsin's. For Kentucky, Rob Bromley, a long-time Kentucky sports anchor on UKTV will call the game with former Wildcat star Rex Chapman. Longtime sports anchor and reporter for WKYT Dave Baker will serve as the courtside reporter. Wayne Larrivee, who called Badger games on the Big Ten Network this season, will call the game for the Badgers' telecast on truTV, along with former Wisconsin standout Mike Kelley.

Jim Nantz, Steve Kerr and Greg Anthony will call the national broadcast on TBS. Ernie Johnson will helm studio coverage.