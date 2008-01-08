Turner Animation Names Chief Marketing Officer

Brenda Freeman was named to the newly created post of chief marketing officer for young adults and kids’ media for Turner Animation.

She will oversee marketing for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Boomerang, as well as their online incarnations and digital outlets GameTap and Super Deluxe.

She will be based in Atlanta, reporting to Stuart Snyder, Turner Broadcasting System executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Freeman had been senior VP of integrated marketing for Nickelodeon and MTVN Kids and Family Group, which includes Nick Jr., NickToons, Nick at Nite, The N and Noggin. Her media resume also includes stints at VH1 and ABC Radio Networks.