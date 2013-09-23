Turner Adds Three to MLB Postseason Coverage

Turner has added former Major League pitchers Pedro Martinez and Dick Hayhurst, as well as reporter Tom Verducci to its postseason roster.

Martinez will join Keith Olbermann, who will take a break from his ESPN2 show Olbermann, to host TBS' coverage of the MLB playoffs, beginning Oct. 1. Verducci will also serve as a studio analyst and an on-field reporter during the National League Championship Series (Fox airs the ALCS this year). Martinez is an 18-year veteran with the Montreal Expos, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. The soon-to-be hall of famer won the 2004 World Series with the Red Sox. Verducci has covered the postseason on TBS since 2008.

Hayhurst, an author and an analyst for the Toronto Blue Jays, will provide commentary and contribute to Bleacher Report.

"Pedro has a Hall of Fame caliber resume and we look forward to adding his relevant, insightful opinions and analysis to our deep roster of established commentators this postseason," said Craig Barry, senior VP and executive creative director, Turner Sports.