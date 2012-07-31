Turner Adds New Digital Tools For PGA Championships

For its 22nd straight year of televising the PGA Championship, Turner Sports will be supplementing the 18 hours of televised coverage on TNT with extensive digital offerings that include live streams on PGA.com, free apps for iPhone and iPod Touch and a number of new digital features.

The digital coverage at PGA.com, which is managed by Turner, will once again include the PGA Championship Live, a broadband video player with multiple live video streams and the ability to follow certain groups and par-3 coverage.

In addition, the tournament, which will be held Aug 9-12, will see the launch of a number of new digital features, including a new site for the tournament at www.pga.com/pgachampionship and the debut of Social Caddy, a social destination for the PGA Championship that is integrated with Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Users of Social Caddy will get live action updates of the event with a "social leaderboard" capturing trending topics, top trending players and an aggregated stream of the social media conversation around the event.

PGA.com also will offer an upgraded video highlight hub that allows fans to search for memorable moments from the PGA Championship.

Mobile coverage will include a free PGA Championship App for the iPhone and iPod Touch that will feature live video, highlights, alerts, scores and breaking news updates as well as a mobile website.