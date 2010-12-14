'Tudors' Reign Again On BBC America

Henry VIII, or at least Jonathan Rhys-Meyers' portrayal of him, will

return to TV as BBC America has acquired the basic-cable rights to the

former Showtime original drama series.

BBC America scored the

right to all four seasons of the Showtime series from CBS Television

Distribution. Deal terms for the 38-episode series, which will bow on

Jan. 16, were not disclosed. The Tudors concluded its original run on Showtime, with a pair of Emmy scepters in hand, last spring.

BBC

America will begin its re-air reign with an all-day marathon of the

series on Jan. 16, when it will air the first two seasons, beginning at 9

a.m. (ET/PT). From there, the network, proffering a first look at the

show to non-premium TV subscribers, will air the remaining installments

on Tuesdays at 10 p.m., starting on Jan. 18.

