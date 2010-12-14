'Tudors' Reign Again On BBC America
Henry VIII, or at least Jonathan Rhys-Meyers' portrayal of him, will
return to TV as BBC America has acquired the basic-cable rights to the
former Showtime original drama series.
BBC America scored the
right to all four seasons of the Showtime series from CBS Television
Distribution. Deal terms for the 38-episode series, which will bow on
Jan. 16, were not disclosed. The Tudors concluded its original run on Showtime, with a pair of Emmy scepters in hand, last spring.
BBC
America will begin its re-air reign with an all-day marathon of the
series on Jan. 16, when it will air the first two seasons, beginning at 9
a.m. (ET/PT). From there, the network, proffering a first look at the
show to non-premium TV subscribers, will air the remaining installments
on Tuesdays at 10 p.m., starting on Jan. 18.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.