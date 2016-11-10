Tucker Carlson Launching Weekday Fox News Show

Fox News Channel will debut a new weekday hour program, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

That means Carlson will drop his duties co-hosting Fox & Friends Weekend, with a rotating substitute co-host until a replacement has been found.

Fox News said Carlson remains a passive owner of his Daily Caller website but will drop his editor-in-chief role.

Carlson's political show chops include Tucker on MSNBC and The Spin Room and Crossfire at CNN.