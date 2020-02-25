Tubular Labs Expands Video Categories it Tracks to 1,500

Tubular Labs said it is now measuring and sorting video content on social media into 1,500 subcategories and 3 million topics to help advertising buyers target viewers more precisely.

Tubular said its global next generation taxonomy organizes video by creator industry, video format, sponsored content, corporate entity and audience demographics and helps users keep their finger on the pulse of popular culture.

“The explosion of social video and the diversity of digital audiences pose a challenge to video programmers and content marketers trying to understand their audiences' preferences,” said Rob Gabel, CEO at Tubular Labs. “Food as a genre alone doesn’t cut it anymore. Does Gen Z prefer eating contests or cooking hacks? To build the content that truly addresses their audiences, publishers and advertisers need a segmentation of video content and insights that go beyond the video genre classification from traditional TV and streaming.”

The new system was spearheaded by Jackie Joyce, who joined Tubular last year as senior product manager.

“With video categories, publishers can equip their content strategists to create the best-performing videos and enable their media selling teams to better compete for advertising dollars in specific audience segments,” said Joyce. “Meanwhile, for brands and advertising agencies, media buying teams can more optimally allocate media dollars to specific target audiences based on deep content preferences, choosing the right publishing partners to engage and work with.”

One customer already using Tubular’s new categories is Brut, a French digital media brand for millennial and Gen z viewers.

“Using Tubular's video categories, we are able to cut across lots of manual processing and our team can surface top-performing videos in specific categories and subcategories that were previously obscured, and then analyze these new video segments for whitespace growth opportunities across platforms,” said Guillaume Lacroix, founder and CEO of Brut.

Brut is a top brand in Tubular categories including news and politics on Facebook, Climate change and environmental protection on Facebook.

Brut. engages in meaningful conversations with a growing audience of 2 billion millennials and Gen Zers around the world, and we rely on Tubular Labs as our global audience validation partner,” Larcroix said.