Tubi’s Harris Poll Survey Suggests Consumers Are Looking for Streaming Services … Like Tubi

A new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Fox Corp. and its ad-supported streaming service, Tubi, suggests consumers want to stream more than ever before, but that they’re also budget-minded and are looking for free ad-supported mechanisms … like Tubi.

According to The Stream 2024: Streaming Insights for Marketers, 58% of young Americans would rather watch ads while streaming than pay full price for an ad-free service.

The survey also indicated that most Americans spend $120 each month on paid TV subscriptions, $8 more than they spend on gas.

With this high price tag, 53% of Gen Z and millennial respondents believe they’re overspending on streaming, the report says.

Tubi, with a business model that hinges on ad revenue to provide free on-demand viewing, stands to gain if viewers are truly so dissatisfied with current paid streaming options.

Even more, Tubi says that 62% of viewers prefer free-ad-supported streaming to paid streaming.

However, January’s Nielsen Gauge indicates that Tubi makes up 1.5% of all consumer viewership, below nearly all of the major paid streamers aside from Max and Paramount Plus.

Tubi, according to its press release, just saw 78 million monthly active users and a 59% growth year-over-year in total viewing time, pushing it past the 8.5 billion streaming hours earned in 2023.

Tubi says that 63% of its users are cord-cutters or cord-nevers and 30% are unreachable on other major ad-supported streamers.

According to its press release, Tubi has seen 60% growth in the 18-34 demographic, with year-over-year growth rates as high as 85% among LGBT audiences.

Here are some other findings from the survey: