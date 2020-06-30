Tubi Signs FoxTel to Sell Ads in Australia

Fox’s Tubi said it reached an exclusive ad sales agreement with FoxTel, whose FoxTel Media will serve as the sole ad sales representative for Tubi in Australia through 2022.

“Our collaboration with Foxtel Media delivers an optimally localized relationship and trusted team for advertisers in Australia,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO, Tubi. “We’re excited to be partnering with a premium brand as an organic complement to their current offering.”

(Image credit: FoxTel)

Adding ad-supported Tubi benefits FoxTel, which has focused on subscription-based networks.

“Tubi is a video streaming powerhouse, and the global leader in ad-supported video-on-demand, exceeding 200 million hours of view time in April alone representing a 150% increase year-over-year,” said Mark Frain, CEO, Foxtel Media. “The tech behind Tubi’s offering has enabled the business to rapidly build audiences across Australia and Mexico. We are thrilled to be a part of Tubi’s journey in Australia, and to have the opportunity to connect brands and advertisers to Tubi’s outstanding proposition in this market.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Tubi is available in Australia on Telstra, Android and iOS mobile devices, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Fire, Sony, Samsung and XBox One. It will soon be added to Hisense TVs.