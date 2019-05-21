Tubi Names Graseck VP East Coast Advertising Sales

Tubi, the free streaming movie and television service, said it named Peter Graseck as VP of East Coast advertising sales.

Graseck, who had senior VP, Viacom Partner Solutions, will lead Tubi’s New York ad sales team and report to chief revenue officer Mark Rotblat.

The move marks an expansion of Tubi’s ad sales staff, which also included Heather Strofs, VP for ad sales in the West Coast region, and Todd Segall, VP, midwest regions.

“We’re excited to bolster Tubi’s advertising sales leadership, as we rapidly expand and scale this year,” said Rotblat. “Peter, Heather, and Todd are all talented executives with undeniable business acumen and integrity, and we look forward to leveraging their expertise during this pivotal growth period.”

Graseck was with Viacom for 12 years. Before that, he held posts at Young & Rubicam and NBCUniversal.