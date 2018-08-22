Tubi Launching Free Branded Channels

Free streaming video service Tubi said it is introducing Tubi Channels to help viewers better find the content they’re looking for.

Initial content providers for the channels include Docurama, Dramafever, Complex, ConTV, Dove Channel, MGM, Shout Factory, BabyFirst TV, Wham Network, Combat Go! and Hally Pop,

Additional deals are in place with major TV networks and will be rolled out later this quarter, Tubi said.

Tubi Channels will be branded allowing viewers to identify programming they want from individual content creators that are supplying movies and shows. Viewers will find rows of channels on the platform’s home page.

Tubi says content owners will be able to reach targeted viewer via Tubi Channels. Tubi says viewers will be guided to content they might want to see by Tubi’s Personalization Engine and by marketing messages.

“Tubi Channels are essentially Amazon Channels for free video on demand, offering instant distribution across all OTT devices and the growing distribution network of the Tubi app,” said Farhad Massoudi, founder and CEO of Tubi, Inc. “Finding audiences in the increasingly fragmented OTT space is incredibly hard, and Tubi Channels makes that process significantly easier for our content partners.”

During its initial wave, Tubi Channels will offer more than 500 titles and more than 1,200 TV series episodes.

Tubi Channels will begin rolling out on OTT devices and online platforms over the next few weeks through the Tubi app.

Tubi current free service offers more than 8,500 titles from content companies including Lionsgate, MGM and Parmount.

The service is ad supported, providing marketers with a targeted measureable audience with long engagement times.