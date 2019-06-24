Tubi Claims Records for Revenue, Hours Streamed

Free streaming service Tubi said it surpassed 20 million monthly active users in May.

Tubi also said its customers watched more than 94 million hours of content in May and the company generated record revenue during the month.

Tubi now has more than 15,000 movies and TV series in its library and more than 44,000 hours of content from 200 content providers including Warner Bros., NBCUniversal and Lionsgate.

The company said earlier this year it would invest more than $100 million to acquire content to enlarge its library.

“Tubi has made remarkable strides in the first half of the year, further demonstrating the vitality of AVOD in an environment fatigued by the amount of subscription video options,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “Our recent deals this year with NBCUniversal, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., and others resonated very well with our customers, and we’re excited to provide even more premium content this year.”