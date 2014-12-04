TubeMogul Joins WideOrbit on Local TV Programmatic

Digital advertising software company TubeMogul has formed an exclusive partnership with WideOrbit to provide programmatic access to local TV inventory.

E.W. Scripps Co. and Raycom Media are among the broadcasters using WideOrbit to manage their ads inventory that is making spots available to TubeMogul clients, the companies said.

Under the terms of the agreement, WideOrbit will be TubeMogul's single and exclusive source of local broadcast advertising inventory. TubeMogul will be the exclusive programmatic platform permitted to purchase inventory through WideOrbit's ad exchange, WO Programmatic - TV, through March 31, 2015.

"TV ads have been purchased with the same slow manual processes since the Mad Men era. Today's announcement represents a tipping point in the history of television, the moment when advertisers can buy across every screen with software," Brett Wilson, co-FFounder and CEO of TubeMogul, said in a statement.

"There are many ways buyers want to buy programmatically, but TubeMogul stood out as the perfect partner because of its strict focus on the buy-side and dedication to the medium of video. Its recent investments in television audience buying capabilities, including the integration of Nielsen-verified reporting, made the choice even simpler," said Eric Mathewson, founder and CEO of WideOrbit. "This partnership will undoubtedly provide great value to stations that employ WO Programmatic - TV to access new revenue opportunities."