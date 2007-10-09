The Tube Goes Down the Tubes

Digital multicast channel The Tube “ceased its national broadcast” Oct. 1, according to a statement on the music-video network’s home page.

The brainchild of music-industry veteran Les Garland, The Tube launched in June 2005 on 30 Raycom Media stations. Its mission was airing the videos that were once a staple at MTV. Months after launch, Garland announced distribution deals with station groups such as Tribune and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Neither Tube nor Raycom executives could be reached for comment.

On its Web site, The Tube thanked record executives, artists, investors, TV partners and viewers for their support as the network “struggled through the financial limitations that ultimately contributed to its incapacitated state.”