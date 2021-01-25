‘Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro’ Season Two on EstrellaTV Jan. 25

Season two of primetime talk show Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro starts on EstrellaTV Jan. 25. Co-produced and hosted by Mexican superstar Omar Chaparro, the Spanish-language program delivered close to two million viewers during its 20-episode first season in the 9 p.m. slot, according to Estrella. The first season finale aired Nov. 30.

"This series was an exciting addition to our primetime lineup and it delivered audiences that challenged not only Spanish-language television networks but English networks as well," said Ivan Stoilkovich, executive VP, television programming at Estrella Media. "EstrellaTV is committed to offering a fresh take on the late-night talk format for the U.S. Hispanic audience. We're excited to see the series audience grow since its launch, and we're enthusiastic about the format and our partnership with Omar."

The show has become a destination for emerging Latin musical acts, and has played well on social platforms. "We were able to tap into a passionate fanbase on social as well with many of the videos receiving over one million views in just a few weeks," said René Santaella, executive VP, digital and streaming media, Estrella. "Wherever the consumer wants to watch, we are going to build an audience, and it certainly helps to have such an engaging show like Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro."

Estrella Media owns the EstrellaTV national network and TV stations.