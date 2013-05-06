TSN's Onrait, O'Toole Tapped for 'Fox Sports Live'

Fox is beginning to staff up for Fox Sports 1, its upcoming national cable sports network launching in August.

On Monday, the company officially announced that Jay Onrait and Dan O'Toole will serve as the primary highlight team for Fox Sports Live, FS1's flagship news show expected to compete with ESPN's SportsCenter. Onrait and O'Toole have been an anchor team for Canadian-sports network TSN's SportsCentre.

The three-hour Fox Sports Live is expected to air weeknights at 11 p.m. FS1 will launch a morning version in early 2014 during Fox's coverage of Super Bowl XLVIII.

Published reports say that ESPN SportsNation host Charissa Thompson will leave ESPN and anchor the morning version.

"Nowhere in America today are there sports anchors with the style and rapport that Jay and Dan have," said Fox Sports copresident & COO Eric Shanks. "We respect their work and the tremendous relationship they've established over the years with Canadian sports fans. We're excited to have had a chance to get to know them, and that they'll have a major role in the launch of Fox Sports 1."

Fox Sports 1 is expected to announce more staffing hires in the coming weeks.