TruTV’s ‘Fast Foodies’ Sees Chefs Recreate Favorite Quickservice Meals

TruTV has ordered 10 episodes of cooking competition series Fast Foodies. Top Chef winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland invite celebrity guests to bring their favorite fast food meal to the restaurant, and the chefs compete to recreate and then reimagine the dish.

The guests include Joel McHale, James Van Der Beek, Andy Richter, Amanda Seales, Ron Funches and Charlotte McKinney.

“From double burgers to Hawaiian pizza and sausage muffins, these culinary masters are ready to showcase their love of pop culture fast food legends and their expert skills to win the ‘Chompionship Trophy’,” said TruTV.

“This show is equal parts food, comedy and raucous debauchery,” said Corie Henson, executive VP, head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “The stakes have never been lower, but it’s a blast to spend the night with Kristen, Jeremy and Justin, and you’ll never look at your favorite fast food the same way again after seeing the works of art these three culinary geniuses are creating every week.”

Fast Foodies is produced by Shed Media. Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon of Shed exec produce along with Michael Rucker and Julie Golden. Rucker is the showrunner.

“Fast Foodies is an intoxicating new cooking show featuring your favorite celebrities' guilty pleasure eats,” said Peirson and Shannon. “The series will be a culinary extravaganza with a fresh perspective on food and lots of fun interaction from your favorite reality show chefs and tv personalities.”