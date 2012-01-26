truTV Ups Annussek to VP of Original Programming
truTV has promoted Angel Annussek to vice president of
original programming, Darren Campo, senior VP of programming, production and development
for the network announced Thursday.
Annussek, who was previously executive producer and
editorial director for truTV, will oversee production and content for the
network's original programming while working closely with Campo and Marc Juris,
executive VP and COO, truTV to expand its current slate. She will also continue
to oversee editorial and direction for shows including Black Gold, Operating Repo and
Killer Karaoke.
Annussek first joined truTV in Sept. 2004 as executive
producer of Operation Repo and Black Gold; in Feb. 2011, she added
responsibilities as editorial director for the network.
