truTV Ups Annussek to VP of Original Programming

truTV has promoted Angel Annussek to vice president of

original programming, Darren Campo, senior VP of programming, production and development

for the network announced Thursday.

Annussek, who was previously executive producer and

editorial director for truTV, will oversee production and content for the

network's original programming while working closely with Campo and Marc Juris,

executive VP and COO, truTV to expand its current slate. She will also continue

to oversee editorial and direction for shows including Black Gold, Operating Repo and

Killer Karaoke.

Annussek first joined truTV in Sept. 2004 as executive

producer of Operation Repo and Black Gold; in Feb. 2011, she added

responsibilities as editorial director for the network.